Two youths are fighting for their lives in hospital after being shot by South Simcoe Police in Innisfil on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is now looking into the incident, said officers had an interaction with two young people outside a residence on Shoreview Drive at 3:30 p.m.

At some point during the incident, the officers discharged their firearms at the youths, the SIU said.

One of them was taken to a hospital in Barrie, the SIU said, and the other was transported to a hospital in Toronto.

In a separate news release, South Simcoe Police said the youths’ injuries are serious and life-threatening. They noted that they won’t provide further details as the SIU has invoked its mandate.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately known. South Simcoe Police said they have requested the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct a parallel investigation into the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.