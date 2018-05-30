

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A University of Toronto student has died following a fire at a Scarborough home early this morning.

The fire broke out at a single, detached house on Haida Court, near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the area after receiving multiple calls about a structure fire on Haida Court.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said crews were met with heavy flames and smoke when they arrived on scene.

Three occupants, one female and two males, escaped the fire and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“One of them actually escaped by jumping out of the second-floor window,” Jessop said.

A fourth occupant, identified as a young woman, was later found dead on the second floor of the home.

Her name and age have not yet been released but Jessop confirmed that all four occupants of the home were students at U of T.

“It was a significant fire, significant damage. We have structurally instability at this time. That’s one of the reasons why we have to leave the deceased in the building at this point until we can make it safe for our crews to safely remove her,” he said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Toronto Fire Service investigators are on scene right now. They have commenced an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this fire,” Jessop said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

“We will be working with the OFM and Toronto police certainly over the next day or two as the investigation proceeds,” Jessop added.

Toronto Fire was not able to provide an update on the condition of the three occupants hospitalized following the blaze.