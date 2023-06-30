

The Canadian Press





EAST AURORA, N.Y. - The owner of the remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan sub mersible says it found the wreck on the ocean floor soon after arriving at the search site on June 22.

Ed Cassano, CEO of Pelagic Research Services, says its ROV Odysseus 6K had the capability to dive to the wreck of the Titanic and that another ROV descended into the water to search but never made it out.

Cassano says the ROV from another vessel, the Deep Energy, dived beyond its capabilities and was lost.

He says a 24-hour recovery operation to find the Titan sub mersible ran from June 22 until Tuesday of this week.

Cassano says his crew returned to St. John's on Wednesday on board the Canadian Ship Horizon Arctic with the pieces of Titan wreckage that it found on the ocean floor.

The Titan imploded during its June 18 descent to the Titanic wreck site, almost four kilometres below the surface of the sea, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers and crew.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.