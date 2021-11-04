WASHINGTON -- Canada's industry minister says he and several U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, have agreed to meet at least four times a year as the two countries work on reinforcing their bilateral ties.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, who wrapped up two days of meetings today, says the U.S. and Canada both recognize a "generational opportunity" to fortify the relationship and co-ordinate on issues of shared national interest.

Champagne says the two sides talked about how to strengthen cross-border supply chains, the potential role of Canada's critical-minerals industry and meeting shared climate goals.

And he says he expressed Canada's concerns about a proposed electric-vehicle tax credit that's part of President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda.

Champagne says the relationship won't change if Republicans win control of Congress in next year's midterms -- a likely scenario given their strong performances in gubernatorial races this week in Virginia and New Jersey.

He says Canada and the U.S. have shared challenges and concerns that resonate on both sides of the political aisle, regardless of who is playing the leadership role on Capitol Hill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.