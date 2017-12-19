

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for suspects following a triple shooting in Rexdale on Monday night.

According to investigators, at around 10:20 p.m., three men in a car were stopped at a light near Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue when a second vehicle pulled up beside them.

Police say at least one occupant of the second vehicle opened fire on the first car and then fled the scene.

“They (the victims) were travelling to watch a basketball game in a local restaurant and a car pulled up beside them and shot three victims,” Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

Two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with very serious injuries. Police say all three victims, who are believed to be in their 20s and 30s, are now listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Taverner called the incident “a very strange case.”

“None of these people are known to police,” he said.

“One fellow was from the states visiting. He (is) actually a medical student in the states and the other two are not known to police. They seem to be very good young men.”

He said police do not have descriptions of the perpetrators or of the suspect vehicle.

Officers are currently canvassing local businesses to see if they have any video surveillance footage of the incident.

“(It’s) very disturbing that this sort of thing can happen at 10:30 at night,” Taverner said.

“Anyone who has any information at all, please give us a call. Obviously we want to solve these crimes and get these people off the street that do these nasty, nasty things.”