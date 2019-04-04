

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the "improper" American imposition of metals tariffs as leverage in the contentious NAFTA talks is no longer required because all three North American countries now have a deal.

Freeland says the continued existence of the steel and aluminum duties makes ratifying the new continental trade pact unpalatable for many Canadians.

The remarks cast further uncertainty over the fate of the new trade deal signed -- but not yet ratified -- by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico last fall.

Donald Trump unleashed a section of U.S. trade law -- section 232 -- that gives the president the authority to impose tariffs on national security grounds because he was frustrated by the slow pace of the talks.

Freeland says it was improper for the U.S. to use 232 as a bargaining chip, but even though it did, it isn't needed any more because all three countries have finished negotiating the deal.

The minister made the remarks at the U.S. State Department, where she was attending the 70th anniversary of the NATO transatlantic military alliance -- a setting she says underscores the absurdity of the keeping tariffs in place on national security grounds.