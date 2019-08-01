U.S. officials say Islamic State still poses global threat
Hala Safil, 21, a Yazidi activist woman who was enslaved by Islamic State group militants for three years and lives in a displaced camp, looks at artwork during a gathering to commemorate five years since IS carried out coordinated attacks on a number of Yazidi Iraqi villages, in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Eric Tucker , The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 3:53PM EDT
WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say the Islamic State remains a global threat despite losing the once vast territory it held in Syria and Iraq.
The State Department envoy to the international coalition fighting the Islamic State told reporters Thursday thousands of the extremist organization's fighters are scattered around Iraq and Syria.
Ambassador James Jeffrey also warns that the Islamic State has established a presence in Afghanistan and across Africa.
He and State Department counterterrorism official Nathan Sales spoke to reporters about efforts to fight the group following the defeat of the last major Islamic State stronghold in Syria earlier this year.
Sales also said the U.S. is also urging countries to take back and prosecute foreign fighters who flocked by the thousands to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State.