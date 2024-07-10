U.S. President Joe Biden to host world leaders for dinner at NATO summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Trudeau is heading to a dinner at the White House this evening, as the U.S. president hosts NATO leaders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2024 6:05AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to a dinner at the White House this evening, as the U.S. president hosts NATO leaders.
Joe Biden's health has been under international scrutiny since a disastrous debate performance last month against Donald Trump.
Biden's team has said the president is sharpest earlier in the day and tries to avoid events after 8 p.m., but that is when dinner is set to begin.
Trudeau dodged a question from reporters Tuesday about whether he has concerns with the president's health.
The prime minister is in Washington for the three-day NATO summit where Ukraine's ongoing battle with Russia is taking top billing.
The 32 allies are set to gather for a North Atlantic Council meeting after a welcome ceremony this afternoon.
