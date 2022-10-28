United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Montreal today as he continues his two-day trip to Canada.

Blinken is to visit a battery recycling facility in east-end Montreal before heading to a public market.

Later in the morning, he is scheduled to take questions from students at the Biosphere, an environmental museum located in the former U.S. Expo 67 pavilion.

In Ottawa on Thursday, Blinken met with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

The pair told reporters that discussions about a multilateral military intervention in Haiti are ongoing and remain a "work in progress."

The visit is Blinken's first to Canada since becoming secretary of state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.