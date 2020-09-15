U.S. standing down on aluminum tariffs
Published Tuesday, September 15, 2020
OTTAWA -- The United States is standing down in its dispute with Canada over imported aluminum.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office says it is tentatively lifting its 10 per cent tariff because it expects Canadian exports to "normalize" over the rest of the year.
