

The Canadian Press





A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the countrywide right to abortion could soon be overturned in the United States is prompting scrutiny of the Liberal government's actions and the Conservatives' stance.

The Liberals made a series of promises during last year's election to improve abortion access in Canada, including regulating access under the Canada Health Act.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos's mandate letter calls on him to reinforce compliance under the act, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government hasn't used these powers enough.

Singh says the act contains measures that allow the federal government to withhold health-care funding when a province is not providing a service that should be publicly available.

The Bloc Québécois has signalled it intends to table a motion in the House of Commons today on a woman's right to choose, putting the Conservatives in a difficult position as their caucus contains MPs who oppose abortion.

This morning, the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition sent a memo to Tory MPs and senators instructing them not to comment on the draft court opinion — though it's not uncommon for the leader to ask them not to comment on various issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022