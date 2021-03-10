

TORONTO -- Uber Technologies Inc. wants provincial governments to require the tech giant and other app-based companies to offer gig workers some benefits and safety protections, but experts say the pitch allows the company to avoid treating workers as traditional employees and providing them with key protections.

The San Francisco-based company unveiled a proposal Wednesday that asks provinces to force app-based gig employers to accrue self-directed benefit funds that can be dispersed to drivers for prescriptions, dental and vision care and provide safety training and tools like reflective vests.

The requests are part of a new employment category Uber is proposing called Flexible Work+. It's marketing the category as a step up from its current independent contractor model that would give drivers and couriers new perks but still allow them to choose when, where and how often they work.

However, Uber couriers and employment lawyers say the pitch is really the company's way of making sure it doesn't have to pay minimum wage or treat its drivers like fully fledged employees.

"Canadians should not be fooled," said Joshua Mandryk, a labour lawyer at Goldblatt Partners in Toronto.

"Uber has framed this proposal as a magnanimous bestowing of benefits when it really appears to be about carving their drivers out of basic employment standards protections like the minimum wage."

Uber's proposal is a shift from its longtime independent contractor model, where drivers and couriers pick up riders or orders as they please, but are not offered health insurance, vacation time or many other perks associated with traditional employment.

It comes just after Uber and other app-based gig employers spent millions to convince Californians to vote in favour of Proposition 22, which allowed them to continue to classify couriers and drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Uber has positioned the pitch as a way to modernize employment and address frequent complaints from drivers and couriers who want the benefits provided by traditional employers and more transparency around their earnings.

"Our view is our current employment system is outdated, unfair and somewhat inflexible and some workers get benefits and protections and others don't," Andrew MacDonald, Uber's senior vice-president of global rides and platform told The Canadian Press.

"We feel that COVID has exposed some of those fundamental flaws and think this is a good opportunity for change."

If provincial governments back Uber's proposal, the company would offer drivers and couriers in the country access to funds that they can spend on prescriptions, dental, or vision care and potentially even RRSPs or tuition.

Uber envisions drivers and couriers getting to decide how to use the money, which could be allocated based on hours worked, and it would also look at sending drivers and couriers equipment like safety vests or phone mounts.

While UberEats courier Spencer Thompson sees the pitch as "a step in the right direction," he's anxious to see the company give its workers more perks, protections and rights, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson is particularly concerned about wages. He told The Canadian Press in February that pay changes Uber made last summer resulted in some of the courier's earnings dropping from $10 to $3.99 per trip before tips during the last year.

"A lot of the drivers, especially more in like the suburbs, would probably want some protections like minimum wage and other employee type benefits," said Thompson, who has debated quitting the app.

"The reality is if you get lucky enough attempts, you can still make this kind of work as a cyclist downtown, but I think that's a minority of employees."

Part of Uber's pitch includes committing to more transparency around pay, find more ways to engage with drivers and delivery people and invest more in those finding work through the app -- all features it does not require government assistance for.

Uber is pursuing the Flexible Work+ model rather than existing ones because an October survey for more than 600 Uber couriers and drivers in Canada showed 65 per cent favoured Flexible Work+. Roughly 16 per cent still like the current independent contractor model and 18 per cent wanted to be classified as employees with benefits.

Flexible Work+, it hopes, would be applied to all app-based gig employers in the country.

DoorDash didn't say whether it approves of Uber's pitch, but its chief executive Tony Xu recently advocated for gig workers to have portable, proportional and flexible benefits that increase as people work more for companies, are based on individual needs and can move between platforms.

In response to questions about Uber's Canada proposal, the company said: "We welcome all stakeholders who share our commitment to ensuring laws across Canada and the United States reflect the needs of a 21st century workforce."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.