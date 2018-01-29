

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is facing charges after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while taking an Uber in the downtown area.

The alleged incident took place in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street on Saturday night at around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the woman was in an Uber when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver.

In a statement to CP24, an Uber spokesperson said they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

“No person should experience what has been described to police,” the statement said. “As soon as we became aware, we removed this driver’s access to the app.”

“We will provide any information to the Toronto Police Service to support their ongoing investigation.”

A suspect – identified as Toronto-resident Syed Husain – was arrested in connection with the alleged incident after surrendering to police on Saturday at 8:50 p.m.

Husain has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.