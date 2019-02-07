

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





An on-duty Uber driver has been charged with drug-impaired driving after a police officer allegedly spotted the vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said the officer noticed the black Mazda swerving in and out of lanes on Simcoe and William streets shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

At one point, police said the car drove into oncoming traffic.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, they realized that the driver was working for Uber and had a customer in the backseat.

The customer was uninjured. Police arrested the driver at the scene.

A suspect identified as 36-year-old Mujib Rashidi, of Ajax, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drug.

Anyone with further details about the incident is being asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.