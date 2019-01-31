

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An Uber driver is facing an impaired driving charge after being pulled over while giving someone a ride.

Officers pulled over the driver for a traffic violation near King Street and Portland Street in the Fashion District at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, police told CTV News Toronto.

The officer smelled alcohol and administered a breathalyzer test. According to police, the 48-year-old driver registered as being two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene.

According to Uber, his access to the platform has also been revoked.

“We've spoken with the Toronto Police Service and will provide any information to them that would be helpful in their investigation,” Uber spokesperson Kayla Whaling told CTV News Toronto.

The driver is set to make a court appearance on March 15.