Uber is introducing a temporary fuel surcharge in an effort to help its drivers and delivery people amid record-high gas prices.

The company announced Friday that starting on March 16, customers will have to pay a $0.50 surcharge on every Uber ride while consumer fees will be adjusted to cover the equivalent of a $0.35 surcharge on every Uber Eats delivery where trips are shorter.

Uber said 100 per cent of the surcharges will go directly to its drivers and delivery people.

“The temporary fee is designed to reduce the burden of high gas prices, not to cover the full cost of a tank,” the company said in a statement. “The fee is temporary but lasts for at least the next 60 days, but we will continue to review feedback and monitor gas prices throughout that period.”

The price at the pumps in the Greater Toronto Area have broken records in recent weeks, reaching $1.90 per litre this week.

The average price of a litre of regular gas in the region has risen 32 cents so far this month.