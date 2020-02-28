

OTTAWA - Ukraine's ambassador to Canada says his government will help Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne secure compensation from Ukraine International Airlines for the families of all those killed on Flight 752, including 57 Canadians.

Champagne is in Kyiv next week for a meeting with the airline's chief, where he will try to speed up delivery of the compensation it must pay under international aviation law to the victims' families.

Envoy Andriy Shevchenko says his government sees no obstacles to the airline meeting its international legal obligations to compensate families.

Shevchenko also says Champagne and his Ukrainian counterpart will be joined via teleconference by the foreign ministers of Sweden, Britain and Germany for a separate meeting about pursuing compensation from Iran.

Those countries all lost citizens in last month's shootdown of the passenger jet by the Iranian military.

Shevchenko says the Ukrainian airline will also be seeking compensation from Iran for the families of its own citizens who died in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.