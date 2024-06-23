Canadian workers' union Unifor said on Sunday that 1,350 of its members are on strike at jet-maker Bombardier's facilities after the two sides were unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Saturday deadline.

The union's bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process, Unifor said in a statement.

"Bombardier is continuing to negotiate with all parties," company spokesman Mark Masluch said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that the goal remains to "swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

Negotiations continued throughout Saturday night, Unifor said, with both parties agreeing to resume discussions early Monday morning.

Unifor, a general trade union, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the details of the strike while Bombardier declined to comment on the same.

This follows a similar strike by Unifor in July 2021 at Bombardier's Toronto business jet assembly plant, which lasted a week before a three-year collective agreement was ratified, including wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits.