The Unifor employee who reported the allegations against Jerry Dias was Chris MacDonald, the assistant to the national president, the union has confirmed.

Unifor revealed earlier this week that an independent investigator it commissioned found that Dias allegedly accepted $50,000 from the supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he had introduced to employers of union members.

The union said the investigation began after an employee, who it confirmed Thursday was MacDonald, reported that Dias gave him half of the money and told him that it had come from the supplier.

In a statement to CP24, Unifor said Macdonald "immediately took steps to report it."

"It is Unifor's practice to maintain the confidentiality of complainants; we see confidentiality as an important component of an effective internal complaints process," the union said.

"However, with his express permission, Unifor can confirm that Unifor Assistant to the National President Chris MacDonald filed the Code of Ethics Complaint against Jerry Dias."

The Toronto Star first reported Macdonald as the whistleblower.

Unifor has charged Dias with violating the code of ethics and democratic practices of the union's constitution.

The union announced Dias' retirement earlier this month, citing unspecified and "ongoing health issues."

Earlier this week, Dias said he will enter a residential rehabilitation facility due to his use of pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

