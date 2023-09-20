

The Canadian Press





The union representing workers at Ford Motor Co. facilities in Canada said its tentative deal with the company will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers.

Unifor and Ford reached the tentative contract late Tuesday night after extending a Monday strike deadline by 24 hours.

“We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a news release.

The tentative deal covers more than 5,600 workers at Canadian Ford facilities. It includes members at Ford’s Oakville assembly plant, Annex and Essex engine plants in Windsor, along with its parts distribution centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alta.

Along with higher wages, Unifor had said its other key priorities are pensions and issues around job security and the transition to electric vehicles.

The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, is expected to set expectations for Unifor's contract talks with General Motors and Stellantis.

“In addition to reaching a master agreement, our members at each Ford location face their own unique set of issues that needed to be resolved by our committees at the bargaining table,” Unifor Ford master bargaining chair John D’Agnolo said in a statement.

“This agreement makes the kind of gains our members need today and adds greater financial security for the future.”

The tentative deal with Ford comes as U.S. autoworkers continue to strike against Ford as well as at General Motors and Stellantis plants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.