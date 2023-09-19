

The Canadian Press





Unifor says it has reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. that could avoid workers going on strike.

The union says the proposed contract will be brought to members shortly for a vote.

Negotiations with Ford are expected to set expectations for what workers will get in contracts from General Motors and Stellantis.

The tentative deal with Ford comes as U.S. autoworkers continue to strike against Ford as well as at General Motors and Stellantis plants.

U.S. autoworkers are pushing for upwards of 40 per cent wage gains, while Unifor has not put out a number, saying only that it wants to see significant increases.

Along with higher wages, Unifor says its other key priorities are pensions and issues around job security and the transition to electric vehicles.