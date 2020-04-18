The union representing transit workers is urging Toronto Public Health (TPH) to conduct COVID-19 tests on employees in one of TTC’s bus garages, citing that there could be possible outbreak at the site.

In a news release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said it wants TPH to send a special mobile unit to the TTC’s Queensway Division, where four people have contracted the virus, and four more have been exhibiting symptoms.

“Our concerns are that this is an outbreak in this garage,” ATU Canada President John Di Nino said.

“We have been asking both the TTC and Toronto Public Health to intervene and take all of the reasonable measures, including testing all of our members on a priority scale to ensure that we stop the curve and eliminate the spread of this virus.”

The union said a COVID-19 outbreak at another maintenance facility was avoided after TTC sent all the workers home as a precautionary measure.

However, when an employee at Queensway garage tested positive earlier this week, the transit agency did not send employees home.

“With respect to the Queensway garage, we did not see the same precautionary measure adopted by the TTC, and furthermore, we want the TTC to implement all of our demands to ensure the safety of all passengers and transit workers,” Di Nino said.

“We need to stop this right now,” he said. “We do not want that lose a member in the line of duty or any of the public who could be potentially affected by COVID-19.”

In addition to the testing, the union said it is also demanding the immediate cleaning of Queensway facilities and vehicles. As well, all workers need to self-isolate with 100 per cent pay for 14 days until they test negative, the union said.

According to the TTC, the employees at the Queensway Division who tested positive for COVID-19 include a bus maintenance garage coach technician, a general body repairperson painter, and a bus maintenance service person.

They are among the 21 transit employees who have the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, dozens of bus operators at the Queensway bus garage walked off the job due to the lack of masks.

The TTC said Friday it would be distributing masks, in addition to gloves and hand sanitizers, to bus operators this weekend.