A union representing faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges says that it is prepared to call off a planned strike on Friday if “real progress” can be made at the bargaining table prior to then.

Ontario Public Services Employees Union Local 110 has said that its 16,000 members will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Friday unless the employer agrees to send all outstanding issues to binding interest arbitration.

But during an interview with CP24 on Wednesday, the local’s president Darryl Bedford suggested that there might be an alternative path.

“The great news I have to share with you is our bargaining team has indicated that the two sides will be meeting at the table tomorrow. That is excellent news,” he said. “If real progress is being made our bargaining team has said that they will extend the strike deadline. So we will have to wait and see. We will have to see how things go at the table tomorrow.”

Binding interest arbitration allows a neutral third party to find a compromise solution on outstanding issues, which is different from binding arbitration where the auditor can only choose from offers submitted by the union and the employer.

The College Employer Council has said in the past that it is unwilling to go to binding interest arbitration, as doing so would effectively just “split the difference on key issues that colleges have already stated are unacceptable to begin with.”

However, it has indicated that it would be willing to let an arbitrator decide between offers.

It is believed that the main points of contention at the table revolve around workload issues, as well as protections for contract staff.

“The colleges remain committed to negotiating with OPSEU to conclude a collective agreement for academic employees,” the CEC said in a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday. “We are asking the union bargaining team to acknowledge that while immediate workload change can't happen now, we are committed to making changes jointly through a comprehensive consultative process. We look forward to concluding these negotiations for the sake of the students, faculty, and the greater college community.”