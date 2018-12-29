

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The head of a union representing more than 7,000 unionized employees at the LCBO says he is “very concerned” about a rise in the number of liquor thefts and wants to sit down with Premier Doug Ford to discuss the issue.

OPSEU President Warren “Smokey” Thomas made the comment to CP24 following the publication of a story in the Toronto Star which detailed an increase in the frequency and brazenness of LCBO thefts.

The newspaper said that there have been more than 9,000 thefts from LCBO stores reported to Toronto police over the last four-and-a-half years, which was the most at any one retail chain over that period of time.

The story also detailed a number of brazen thefts in which shoplifters made off with dozens of bottles while employees and fellow shoppers stood by. In one of the incidents described in the story, two men reportedly stole an estimated $2,000 in vodka from an east-end LCBO store, leaving a shelf mostly empty in the process. The newspaper said that particular theft unfolded in about three minutes and was witnessed by approximately 40 people.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday afternoon, Thomas said that while his union has been “trying to engage” LCBO leadership about the issue, those discussions have not led to any action at this point.

“The LCBO does seem to be concerned about it but we want them to be concerned enough to take some serious action and try to find some solutions rather than saying it’s a problem and don’t intervene,” Thomas told CP24. “I am calling on the premier and the minister in charge to meet with the LCBO and say what they are going to do to address this.”

Employees instructed not to engage with shoplifting suspects

Earlier this month, police in 14 Division arrested two people that were allegedly involved in a shoplifting ring responsible for the theft of more than $200,000 in goods from LCBO stores.

Police said the arrests followed a months-long probe conducted in coordination with LCBO investigators.

Up to 10 other people believed to be involved in the ring remain outstanding, however.

Thomas said that while the safety of employees and customers is his “primary concern,” there may be some innovative solutions to help address what is becoming a real problem in LCBO stores.

“Our leadership tell me that one idea they have is that the LCBO could actually create its own security staff, train them up so they preserve the retail experience the LCBO provides and have them in the stores. They could be uniform or plain-clothes. It is at least a start,” he said.

In a statement provided to CP24, the LCBO said that it has taken “appropriate steps” to prevent theft by increasing their “guarding and investigator expenditures, as well as CCTV technology.”

The LCBO added that while theft is always a concern, the total amount of money it loses to theft is below the retail industry standard.

“Selling beverage alcohol responsibly is a public trust the LCBO takes very seriously and that extends to shop theft prevention. Shop theft is a reality we must deal with in any of our LCBO locations across the province, and we are always looking for ways to minimize its impact while keeping safety first,” the statement said.