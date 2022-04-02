The union representing Toronto Catholic elementary teachers has reached a tentative agreement with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

The Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers (TECT) announced the deal on Saturday. With the agreement, the union said its work-to-rule campaign has been suspended.

“I would like to thank members for their support and advocacy during this challenging round of bargaining. This agreement will ensure that our members continue to have the necessary classroom conditions which will better ensure the best possible learning environment for our students,” TECT President Julie Altomare-Di Nunzio said in a statement.

“I also thank all our parents, students, and communities for their patience and understanding.”

The union, which represents 5000 permanent and occasional elementary teachers within the TCDSB, said details of the agreement remain confidential as members still need to ratify it.

The teachers have been without a contract since Aug. 31, 2019. Talks between the union and the TCDSB began in Feb. 2021 but broke down months later, which prompted the start of the work-to-rule campaign.

In January, the union submitted a formal notice to the board, informing it about a planned strike at some schools. However, TECT suspended the strike days later, citing “constructive dialogue” with the school board.

- with files from Chris Fox