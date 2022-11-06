

The Canadian Press





The union representing about 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says workers will go on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says it was unable to secure a contract with GO operator Metrolinx despite weekend negotiations.

The union has said key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

It's accusing Metrolinx of refusing to budge on those issues during the most recent round of talks.

The union says Monday's job action comes after members voted 81 per cent against a previous contract offer.

Metrolinx, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the looming walkout, has previously said bus service will be suspended on Monday if a strike goes ahead though trains will remain in operation.