The inspection of incoming international mail at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga is on hold after the Canadian Border Service Agency pulled its workers from the site amid concerns about a COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 149 workers at Canada Post’s Dixie Road location have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus so far this month.

While Canada Post has said that it has been able to maintain its operations a representative from the Customs and Immigration Union tells CP24 that the CBSA has now asked its approximately 100 employees that work at the location to stay away.

“This is a decision by the CBSA to not provide service at the postal centre. This is the result of the news reports that have come out with over 120 cases whereas from Canada Post we had as of Tuesday only been advised of 18 or 19 (cases),” Mark Weber said. “Right now our members are working shoulder to shoulder with Canada Post employees so our health and safety is a collective issue. If they are not going to tell us when people test positive and allow COVID-19 infected people to work with us that is a very concerning situation for us.”

Canada Post began proactive testing of an entire shift at the Dixie Road location earlier this week, resulting in an additional 27 positive tests by employees that it said were “either asymptomatic or did not believe they were exhibiting symptoms after conducting the mandatory self-screening.”

Canada Post also said that it is conducting voluntary tests of employees on other shifts and is getting “good cooperation from employees and union representatives.”

According to the Crown corporation, more than 4,500 employees are working in mail processing, technical services, transportation, casual and administration at the facility.

At this point it remains unclear what impact the withdrawal of CBSA workers will have on mail delivery.

CP24 has reached out to Canada Post and the CBSA for comment but has not yet heard back.