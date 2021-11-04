The TTC’s largest union is seeking a court injunction that would stop the transit commission from placing hundreds of unvaccinated employees on unpaid leaves as of Nov. 20.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents approximately 12,000 frontline employees, is asking the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to grant an injunction that would prevent the TTC from placing its members on unpaid leaves for a period of up to 60 days.

The union says that the pause is necessary to give an auditor time to make a “final decision” on a grievance that it filed over the TTC’s policy.

“This injunction is not about vaccinations. As a union, it’s about protecting 2,000 jobs and dedicated public transit workers’ means to provide for themselves, their families and loved ones," ATU Local 113 President Carlos Santos said in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon. “While ATU Local 113 supports COVID-19 vaccinations, we remain firm in our belief that getting vaccinated should be the personal choice of each worker. As a union, we have a duty to support our members and protect their rights.”

As of Oct. 15 roughly 85 per cent of TTC employees had confirmed their vaccination status.

But approximately 2,000 employees had not disclosed their status and were at risk of being placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 20.

The TTC has also indicated that it plans to terminate all remaining non-compliant workers as of Dec. 31.

“Instead of firing unvaccinated employees and cutting service, the TTC should offer sensible alternatives, such as regular testing for the small percentage of workers who wish not to receive the vaccine, so they can continue proudly serving Toronto,” the news release notes. “These sorts of measures have already been successfully executed in the nearby cities of Brampton and Mississauga and can be safely adopted in Toronto as well.”

The TTC has previously said that it expects that it will have to reduce services after Nov. 20 due to staff shortages related to the vaccine mandate, particularly on its bus network.

It has also said that it is planning to invite retirees to return temporarily and increase the hiring of new operators over the coming months to offset the impact of terminations related to its vaccine mandate.