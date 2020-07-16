The union representing many of Ontario school bus drivers is warning that there will be a shortage of drivers this fall if the Ford government doesn’t provide new protocols to ensure bus operators and students are safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released this week, Unifor says urgent action is needed to ensure drivers can safely transport students to school starting in September.

The union adds that engagement between the provincial government and school bus drivers has been minimal.

“This situation must be addressed before there can be a return to school in September.” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a statement. “A full re-opening, whether the provincial state of emergency is lifted or not, is at jeopardy.”

The union says the layout of a school bus provides limited options for physically distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Unifor, buses carry up to 72 primary students with just one passenger access located beside the driver and a narrow aisle separating rows of seats.

The union also says the same bus often serves multiple schools on the same route, and special needs passengers usually require drivers to work closely with their riders- providing more hurdles in limiting the spread of the virus.

While Toronto school boards have not yet released their school transportation plans, a joint initiative between the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Toronto District School Board is voicing its concerns about physical distancing on buses. The Toronto Student Transportation Group says on its website that there will likely be a significant restriction to the number of students on a bus once school bus operation resumes.

Unifor also stresses that many school bus drivers are retirees and possible exposure to the coronavirus without proper training, social distancing regulations, and regular sanitization of the buses may prevent them from working.

“A serious discussion must be had with school bus drivers, as partners in education, about what September will look like and whether their safety will be prioritized,” Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268, said in a statement.

The provincial government has not released protocols on safely operating school buses but is encouraging school boards to refer to Transport Canada’s Federal Guidance for School Bus Operations as part of their student transportation planning.

Recommendations include wearing personal protective gear, cleaning high-touch surfaces in all buses, alternate routes and reduced services with larger vehicles to encourage physical distancing and shields or enclosure systems to limit direct contact and exposure.

Last month, the Ford government released its three-scenario plan for students returning to schools across the province in September.

The options include a full resumption of regular in-class instruction, a mixed model of online education and students attending class on alternate days or weeks and online-only learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said individual school boards and local public health officers will be able to decide what option to select in September, with most boards likely starting with the mixed model.