

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Universal Bakery brand Organic Aussie Bites, saying the product contains gluten which is not declared on the label.

The bite-sized snacks were labelled as being gluten-free.

The CFIA says the product was sold online and in stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

The snacks were sold in 850 gram packages with a best before date of August 28, 2024.

The agency says people with celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

It says there has been one reported reaction in a person who ate the snack bites.

The agency says the products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.