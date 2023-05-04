

The Canadian Press





The University of Waterloo is ending its research partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei this year in an effort to “safeguard” scientific research at the school.

The move will mark the end of an agreement that has been in place since 2016.

“This decision is part of our wider efforts partnered with multiple levels of government to safeguard scientific research at Waterloo,” Charmaine Dean, the university's vice-president for research, wrote in a statement.

“We recognize that this decision places some of our researchers' cutting-edge work in jeopardy because they are losing reliable funding sources.”

The university's current contract with Huawei is set to run out before the end of this year, Dean said, urging Canadian organizations to step in and fill the funding gap.

“Now is a time for Canadian businesses and governments to seize the opportunity to help us ensure that our talent and innovation pipeline remains productive now and in the future,” she wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that he supports the decision made by the University of Waterloo.

“I think University of Waterloo is one of the best universities anywhere in Canada,” he said at an unrelated announcement in Cambridge, Ont.

“We can make up those millions of dollars on the other end.”

Huawei has invested millions in academic research partnerships with several Canadian universities over the years.

The University of Waterloo's decision comes amid rising concerns about alleged interference by the Chinese government in Canadian elections, allegations China has denied.

The federal government has banned wireless carriers from installing Huawei equipment in its high-speed 5G networks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.