Unoccupied vehicle rolls over woman on Mississauga driveway, killing her: police
A woman was killed in an incident in a driveway in Mississauga involving an unoccupied vehicle.
Published Sunday, May 8, 2022 3:49PM EDT
A woman is dead after being run over by an unoccupied vehicle on a driveway in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Peel police said it happened in the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive around 1:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The circumstances of the incident are not immediately known.