The Toronto Police Service’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has ended, permitting the return of unvaccinated officers and employees who were placed on a leave of absence.

In a statement, TPS spokesperson Const. Alex Li said the force made the decision to lift the vaccine requirement “in response to the current public health and occupational health context of the pandemic and the unique nature of its work and workplaces.”

“As the pandemic has evolved, the service has continued to evaluate its approach in light of these factors and the specific occupational health context for our workplaces,” Li said.

TPS’s vaccination policy was announced in August 2021. It initially put 205 members – 117 uniformed officers and 88 civilian employees -- on indefinite leave after they missed the deadline to get vaccinated or disclose their status.

The force said 99 per cent of its members are fully vaccinated and all new hires are required to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Li said Wednesday that there are currently 101 employees on leave who will be able to come back on June 21.

“Officers will be deployed as operationally required by the service, and civilian members will return to their original roles,” he said.

“The Service continues to ensure that our workplaces remain safe, which includes continued COVID-19 measures as appropriate.”