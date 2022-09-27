Up to 23 people are being taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous incident in the community on Tuesday, Niagara Health confirms.

No details about what happened were provided, but Niagara Health said an update will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.

“We are asking the community to please avoid the Emergency Department at the St. Catharines Site and only visit if you have a life-threatening or critical emergency,” a news release reads.

The health organization advises residents to visit the following emergency department and urgent care centres should they require healthcare options:

Niagara Falls Site Emergency Department

Welland Site Emergency Department

Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre

Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre

This is a developing story. More to come.