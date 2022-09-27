Up to 23 people being taken to hospital following 'hazardous incident' in St. Catharines
Niagara Health St. Catharines hospital. (Niagara Health/Facebook)
Published Tuesday, September 27, 2022 12:27PM EDT
Up to 23 people are being taken to hospital in St. Catharines following a hazardous incident in the community on Tuesday, Niagara Health confirms.
No details about what happened were provided, but Niagara Health said an update will be shared as soon as more information becomes available.
“We are asking the community to please avoid the Emergency Department at the St. Catharines Site and only visit if you have a life-threatening or critical emergency,” a news release reads.
The health organization advises residents to visit the following emergency department and urgent care centres should they require healthcare options:
Niagara Falls Site Emergency Department
Welland Site Emergency Department
Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre
Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre
This is a developing story. More to come.