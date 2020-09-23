

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Asymptomatic Ontarians will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at select pharmacies by the end of this week as part of a wider plan to boost capacity and cut down on the hours-long waits that have been reported at some assessment centres.

Premier Doug Ford says that there will be up to 60 pharmacies offering COVID-19 tests by appointment only as of Friday with more locations expected to be added “in the coming weeks.”

He said that the hope is that by rolling out COVID-19 testing in pharmacies the province will be able “to take the load off” its 150 assessment centres, where some people have reported waiting in line for upwards of four hours just to get a test.

“We need to make it easier to get a COVID test as it is with a flu shot,” Ford said in making the announcement. “It is easy to get a flu shot and we have to make sure a COVID test is just as easy.”

Ford has been teasing an announcement about COVID-19 testing in pharmacies for weeks now and previously told reporters that there will be “thousands” of locations where residents can get tested.

The 60 locations announced on Wednesday are mostly located in communities with higher levels of infection with nearly-two thirds of them in the GTA, including 10 in Brampton.

Ford said that the province is also committed to “ramping up” the number of participating pharmacies as it works to ensure that everyone who needs a test can get one, preferably without having to wait in line for hours.

“I see it when I drive by (the assessment centres). Everyone is getting tested. I understand that,” he said. “We are going to ramp this up and take the load of the public system that we have seen over the last 10 days or two weeks.”

Ford said that three Toronto hospitals - Women's College, Mount Sinai and Toronto Western Hospital – will also start offering saliva testing at their assessment centres this week.

For a full list of participating pharmacies follow this link.

More to come…