

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





As many as seven people were hurt in a triple car crash in Toronto’s Downsview area on Friday.

Toronto police said that sometime before 12 p.m. Friday, they received multiple calls about three cars that collided at the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West, with one of the cars rolling onto its roof.

One of the three vehicle also caught fire.



Paramedics said a man in his 30s is in critical condition and was en route to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A woman in her 60s was also headed to a hospital trauma centre with serious injuries.

And up to five others were en route to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed for an investigation and emergency repairs to hydro equipment at the scene.