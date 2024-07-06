Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to the popular park located near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Coxwell Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police did not say how many people were shot but reported that their injuries were minor.

At least seven teenage boys between 15 and 16 years old dressed in all black were involved in the incident, police say.

They were advising the public to “stay out of the area.” Woodbine Park was expected to have large crowds this weekend to celebrate Afrofest.