Peel police are set to give an update on their new task force aimed at fighting extortion attempts against members of the region’s South Asian community.

The force announced the creation of its Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) on Jan.6 in response to what police described at the time as a “disturbing trend” of extortion attempts targeting South Asian businesses.

Little is known about the update itself, but Peel Regional Police (PRP) Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Mayor Patrick Brown are both expected to attend.

Police said last month that they are currently investigating at least 16 incidents of extortion. They said victims are typically contacted through social media and demands for money are made under threats of violence.

The extortion attempts have led to violence in some cases, they said. The suspects also often know the victim’s name, phone number, address, and business information, PRP said.

In an open letter published earlier this month, Brown and Surrey, B.C. Mayor Brenda Locke expressed “deep concern” over the growing number of “extortion attempts and violent acts, including shootings” in the two cities.

“This alarming development underscores the severity and widespread nature of these threats, which are predominantly targeting members of the South Asian business community. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and local police departments including Peel Regional Police, have acknowledged the gravity of the situation,” the letter read.

The update will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.