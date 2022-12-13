Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning of a recent spike in overdose deaths in neighbourhoods across the city involving inhaled substances.

According to a Dec. 13 drug alert, Toronto Paramedic Service (TPS) responded to nine suspected opioid overdose deaths between Dec. 5 and 11.

This news follows elevated OD death numbers in both November and October, the health unit said.

“There appears to be a potential increase in suspected opioid overdose deaths from smoking drugs,” TPH said. “Data from Toronto Paramedic Services indicates that drug inhalation equipment, such as pipes or foils, were present on scene in some recent suspected opioid overdose deaths.”

The memo also noted that the city’s drug-checking service, which is coordinated by the Centre on Drug Policy Evaluation, recently found a “significant increase” in the presence of an unregulated substance known as fluorofentanyl. This fentanyl-related drug is considered to be as strong as fentanyl, a powerful and often deadly synthetic opioid.

Public health said many expected fentanyl samples were also found to contain other high-potency opioids like carfentanil or nitazene opioids.

Further, higher-than-usual concentrations of fentanyl, which “continues to show up in the local drug supply in a variety of colours with unpredictable potency and contamination,” and an increase in benzodiazepine-related drugs continue to be found in drug samples, TPS said.

People who use drugs are being advised to try not to consume drugs alone; use a supervised consumption service, if possible; vet their supply; check what's in their drugs at local drug checking services; and get naloxone, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids.

Those who consume drugs alone are being urged to get someone to check on them in person or by phone, consider calling the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-6677 (NORS), or connect with community members virtually.

“Always call 911 when somebody is experiencing an overdose, especially if someone is not responding to naloxone,” TPH noted.