

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An urn containing the ashes of a man’s wife was stolen from his Mississauga home.

An unspecified amount of people entered a residence on Minaki Road, located in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, on Wednesday, according to Peel Regional Police.

Investigators said a number of personal items were taken from the home, including an urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s wife. The family was planning to bury the urn on Thanksgiving weekend.

The urn has been described as a cherry-coloured wooden box with a marble top.

Police are urging witnesses and area residents, who have any further information regarding the whereabouts of the urn, to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).