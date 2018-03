Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Health Canada has put out a warning to consumers about a number of uncertified USB chargers.

After testing a number of USB chargers, Health Canada says it found several products posed “an unacceptable risk” for electric shock and fire.

In total, 27 USB chargers are being recalled, including chargers sold in stores in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Western Canada.

A full list of recalled chargers can be found here.