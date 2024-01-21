‘Use extreme caution,' Toronto police say after water main breaks in Scarborough
Published Sunday, January 21, 2024 5:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 21, 2024 5:08PM EST
Toronto police are urging the public to “use extreme caution” following a water main break in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Victoria Park Avenue, just east of Sheppard Avenue.
Police said that a large amount of water is pooling in the area.
The City of Toronto is aware of the situation, they added in a post on X.