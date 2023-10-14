A man is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Uxbridge Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of Regional Highway 47 and Wagg Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Durham Regional Police said a white commercial truck travelling north was approaching the intersection when a black sedan entered the northbound lanes from Wagg Road.

The truck hit the sedan, pushing it into the path of a southbound pickup, resulting in another collision.

Police said two men were transported to trauma hospitals in Toronto. One remains in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the commercial truck did not sustain injuries and remained at the scene, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours for investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact the investigator at 905-579-1520 ext. 5255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.