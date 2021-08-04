Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says he does not anticipate that unvaccinated students will be prohibited from taking part in things like extra-curricular activities throughout the school year, noting that “there shouldn’t be any barriers” for children who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning, Dr. Kieran Moore said the government is still finalizing outbreak management protocols for schools this fall but noted that there likely will not be a different approach for students who are vaccinated and those who aren’t. Only students who are 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as all currently approved vaccines are not federally cleared for use in younger children.

“I do not anticipate any difference (in) approach, whether a child's vaccinated or unvaccinated, on any activities within the school setting. We would not be knowledgeable of their immune status,” he said.

“There shouldn't be any barriers or stigmatization of children who have not received the vaccine in any way in normal activities throughout the school year.”

Last week, Moore told reporters that students who have been exposed to COVID-19 would follow different sets of rules based on their vaccination status during the course of outbreak management.

“If you are two-dose vaccinated plus 14 days we will offer you a test if you've been a contact of a high-risk person. So someone that's had ongoing fever and cough or increasing shortness of breath and if you test negative you can go right back to school, you can go right back to work, so there is a terrific advantage of being two-dose immunized by being able to stay in school and attend sports and participate fully in all the social activities of the school setting,” he said during a news conference last week.

“If you are not immunized and you've been in contact with the high-risk contact, you'll be off for a minimum of 10 days and you will have to get two tests, one initially and then another around day seven. If that test day seven is positive, you're off for another 10 days so you can see that there's a potential for up to 20 days off from school because you weren't immunized.”

But this information was not referenced anywhere in the Ford government’s 29 page back-to-school plan, which was released to the public on Tuesday.

“It's normal that we have a release of a plan for the reopening of the schools and we would follow up with outbreak management protocols that would be shared with our local public health agencies,” Moore said Wednesday.

“We're working diligently on them to finalize them. We again are getting input from the science table, our pediatric hospitals, Public Health Ontario and our local public health agencies.”

As part of the province’s school reopening plan, elementary and secondary school students can return to the classroom five days a week come September and will see the return of field trips, school assemblies, music programming and extracurricular activities, including high-contact sports indoors.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that the provincial government would be offering up an additional $25 million in funding to further improve ventilation in schools ahead of the fall reopening.

The province has vowed to ensure that all occupied classrooms, gyms, libraries and other instructional spaces without mechanical ventilation will have standalone high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter units by the time kids return.

In addition, kindergarten classrooms, where pupils will be allowed to go maskless, will have portable HEPA filtration even in schools where mechanical ventilation is already available.

“We are following the best expert advice by ensuring all schools have improved air ventilation, including deploying an additional 20,000 HEPA units, in total over 70,000 ventilation devices, to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible,” Lecce said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“With the work we have done, I am confident we will keep students and staff safe in our schools as we reopen for the 2021-22 school year.”