Canadians no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to board domestic flights and trains or outbound flights abroad starting today.

The relaxed rules are part of a raft of measures announced by the federal government earlier this month, in response to the travel sector complaining of long waits and flight delays at airports.

Ottawa is also ending a requirement that all federally-regulated transportation sector employers institute a mandatory vaccination policy, and they say they will no longer require a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy in all federally-regulated sectors outside of transportation, such as telecommunications and banking.

Masks remain mandatory at all times except for drinking and eating, for all passengers above age two on both domestic and international trips.

All passengers boarding a flight inbound to Canada must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and multiple PCR tests.

Unvaccinated foreign visitors remain banned from entry into Canada.