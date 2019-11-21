

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A resident of a North York highrise who was displaced following a massive fire last week says several units in the building have been broken into, and several valuable items were stolen.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told CP24 she and her husband found out that some of their belongings were missing after being allowed back in their unit for several minutes on Thursday.

"Initially, everything looked okay until I saw one storage box on the ground on the floor," she said. "I went and started to investigate and realized all the boxes that had been placed back were empty."

The woman said they booked an appointment to visit their unit to assess the damage and to gather their things.

Several items that have been taken were expandable, she said, but five items have significance, including their wedding rings and three gifts from her mom.

Residents entering the building need an ID badge and are being escorted by hired security.

The city said on Sunday that access to the building is limited to those who need to retrieve their pets and medications.

Around 700 residents living in the building were evacuated after the building was deemed unsafe. Several people have been residing since Sunday at a temporary shelter at York University.

A fire broke out at 235 Gosford Boulevard, near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, on Nov. 15 at around 5:30 p.m.

The lifeless body of a man was later discovered inside an eight-floor unit several hours later. The Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that the cause of death was due to smoke inhalation.

Six people were eventually extricated from the five-alarm building, one of whom was seriously injured.

At the peak of the fire, which reached a five-alarm response, 20 trucks and almost 100 personnel were on the scene, Toronto fire said.

The OFM said Monday there is no reason to believe that the fire was suspicious at this time.

There is no timeline for the residents' return.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Mayor John Tory said he couldn't confirm or deny that a theft happened. However, he said the landlord has been working to keep the building secure.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said he hadn't been made aware of any thefts on the building. He said officers are assisting the Office of the Fire Marshal in their investigation.

She said a police report had been filed.

The property managementcompany is encouraging anyone who has also been a victim of theft to do the same.