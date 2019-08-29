

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a Hamilton police cruiser, allowing the occupants of a stolen car who were in the process of being arrested an opportunity to escape.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a parking lot at an apartment building on Fennell Avenue East at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a group of suspicious individuals seen looking inside cars.

Once on scene officers located a male and female who were asleep inside a black Acura that was subsequently determined to be stolen, police say.

Police say that the officers positioned their cruiser in front of the vehicle to ensure that it could not be moved and then placed the individuals under arrest.

While the officers were dealing with the suspects, police say that a white cube van parked nearby reversed and rammed their parked cruiser twice, causing “significant damage” to it.

Police say that the impact shifted the cruiser’s placement, creating a wide enough gap for the Acura to leave the scene.

The driver of the van then attempted to flee on foot but police say that he was apprehended by officers.

The suspects who were initially taken into custody, however, did escape in the stolen Acura. Police say that the male suspect was still handcuffed from behind at the time.

Subsequent investigation has since determined that the white van was also stolen and that its driver’s licence was suspended, police say.

A suspect, identified as 47-year-old Barry Baldwin, is charged with six offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The female suspect who fled the scene has been described as white, about 30 years old, five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a medium build and shoulder-length hair parted in the middle. The male suspect is described as white and unshaven with a medium build and short light brown hair.

The stolen vehicle that they fled in is a 2018 black Acura TLX with the license plate “CCZJ117.”