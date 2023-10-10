

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press





A young Vancouver man who was killed by Hamas militants in southern Israel while attending a music festival is being remembered as someone who brought joy and love to the world.

Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said Tuesday that he was "emotionally numb" upon hearing about the killing of Ben Mizrachi, 22.

“I am absolutely on the brink of if somebody pushes me a little bit, I'll just start crying,” said Shanken. “And so, it really is a tragic time for our community.”

Shanken said he sat with Mizrachi's family on the weekend as they hoped their son could be found alive after word that he was missing.

After the family arrived in Israel, they were told the man was among those killed, he said.

"There are many, many people across the world hurting at this moment because this young man who brought joy and love to this world is gone," said Shanken.

Mizrachi is one of at least 1,800 people killed in the Israel-Palestinian war set off Saturday as Hamas militants moved into Israel. The music festival was attended by thousands of people in the desert near Gaza and was one of many areas gunmen focused on during their initial attack.

The death toll is expected to rise as Israel pummels the Gaza Strip with airstrikes. Numerous foreign governments, including Canada, are trying to determine how many of its citizens are among the dead, missing, or in need of medical help.

A statement from Russ Klein, the head of the King David High School in Vancouver, said Mizrachi was larger than life with a big personality while he attended the school.

Klein said Mizrachi was as “good a human being as you could want as your friend, simply the best young man you could know.

"He was full of joy, had a smile for everyone and was always there to help. Ben was a friend to everyone and was so proud of his service in the (Israeli Defence Forces)."

He said one of his fondest memories of being with Mizrachi was on the school's Grade 8 trip to Israel a decade ago.

Klein said he recalls watching Mizrachi pray atop the ancient fortress of Masada in Israel while wearing his Kevin Bieksa Vancouver Canucks' hockey jersey.

He said they are respecting the family and their wish for privacy.

A funeral will take place Wednesday in Israel.

Shaken said Mizrachi was about to start university in Israel after serving in the country's defence forces.

He said they have launched an emergency campaign to send financial support to Israel.

"We are going to come together and stand together in this moment for Ben, for Ben's friends, for the people who are experiencing loss across our community and across our region, and for people in Israel who are experiencing unspeakable pain in this moment," said Shanken.

"It is a tragedy of proportions that we have not experienced since the Holocaust," he said of the attack by Hamas.

Vancouver member of Parliament Taleeb Noormohamed said in a statement on social media that Mizrachi, a wonderful young man from his riding, was “found amongst those murdered by Hamas terrorists.”

It's unclear how many Canadians may be caught up in the war. Global Affairs Canada didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.