A Vaughan chiropractor has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a patient and police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have note yet come forward.

The incident occurred at a chiropractic clinic operating in a residence near Brownridge Drive and Wade Gate in Vaughan, police say.

Investigators were first contacted on June 25 and immediately began an investigation.

A suspect, identified as 50year-old Evan Kogon, was then arrested on July 3 and charged with one count of sexual assault.

“Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward,” police said in a news release issued Friday.