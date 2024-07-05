Vaughan chiropractor charged with sexual assault, police believe there could be more victims
Evan Kogon, 50, is shown in this handout photo. Kogon has been charged with sexual assault. (York Regional Police)
Published Friday, July 5, 2024 11:26AM EDT
A Vaughan chiropractor has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a patient and police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have note yet come forward.
The incident occurred at a chiropractic clinic operating in a residence near Brownridge Drive and Wade Gate in Vaughan, police say.
Investigators were first contacted on June 25 and immediately began an investigation.
A suspect, identified as 50year-old Evan Kogon, was then arrested on July 3 and charged with one count of sexual assault.
“Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward,” police said in a news release issued Friday.