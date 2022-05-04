York police have released surveillance camera footage of a group of suspects who they say rappelled down into a Vaughan jewelry store from its roof before cutting a hole in a safe and making off with an unspecified quantity of diamonds.

It happened at a store in the vicinity of Weston Road and Highway 7 on the night of April 16 but was only reported to police two days later, on April 18.

Police say that investigators believe four to five male suspects showed up at the closed store at around 8:50 p.m. and gained access to the roof of the building. It is believed that they then managed to rappel down inside the store, cut a hole in a safe and steal a quantity of diamonds.

The surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows four of the suspects walking in a parking lot, either before or after the robbery. Two of them are dressed in black, while two others appear to be wearing some sort of construction vest.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses and anyone who can identify the suspects,” police said in a news release. “Officers would also like to speak with anyone who may have dashboard footage from the area of Weston Road, between Highway 7 and Langstaff Road, from 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, to 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022.”

Police have released brief descriptions of two suspect vehicles as part of their investigation, along with surveillance images. One is described as an older model Honda Odyssey while the other is described as a newer model Honda CRV that is white in colour.